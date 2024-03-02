WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Preview for Tonight's AEW Collision: Final Countdown to Revolution

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 02, 2024

Preview for Tonight's AEW Collision: Final Countdown to Revolution

AEW sets the stage for its Revolution event with another thrilling episode of AEW Collision on TNT tonight. This evening's episode, taped in advance from Huntsville, Alabama, will be broadcast.

The episode is scheduled to air at 8:00 pm EST on TNT, featuring an exciting lineup:

- All-Star Scramble Qualifier Match: Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Dante Martin vs. Bryan Keith

- Tag Team Showdown: Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, HOOK, & Daniel Garcia take on Christian Cage, Killswitch, Roderick Strong, & Brian Cage

- Promos from Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo

- Promos from Chris Jericho and Wardlow

Additionally, Tony Schiavone has given a preview of tonight's AEW Collision in today's Control Center episode, available for viewing below:


Tags: #aew #collision

