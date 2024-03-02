Preview for Tonight's AEW Collision: Final Countdown to Revolution

AEW sets the stage for its Revolution event with another thrilling episode of AEW Collision on TNT tonight. This evening's episode, taped in advance from Huntsville, Alabama, will be broadcast.

The episode is scheduled to air at 8:00 pm EST on TNT, featuring an exciting lineup:

- All-Star Scramble Qualifier Match: Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Dante Martin vs. Bryan Keith

- Tag Team Showdown: Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, HOOK, & Daniel Garcia take on Christian Cage, Killswitch, Roderick Strong, & Brian Cage

- Promos from Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo

- Promos from Chris Jericho and Wardlow

Additionally, Tony Schiavone has given a preview of tonight's AEW Collision in today's Control Center episode, available for viewing below: