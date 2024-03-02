WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Undertaker Reflects on a Tearful Session of Wrestlers' Court

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 02, 2024

During a poignant episode of Six Feet Under, wrestling icon The Undertaker reminisced about a particularly moving session of wrestlers’ court, revealing the emotional depth such events could reach. Held in a banquet hall of a hotel accommodating the WWE roster in Australia, The Undertaker, who often assumed the role of judge during these proceedings in the late 1990s and early 2000s, shared insights into the unique judiciary system within the wrestling world. Wrestlers’ court, a tradition where disputes within the wrestling community are settled by peers, saw JBL acting as the prosecutor in this notable case.

The Undertaker recounted the events, stating, "We had wrestlers court at the hotel. I want to say it was Melina, and maybe somebody else got brought up on some kind of charges. So we had a banquet room reserved at the hotel just for wrestlers court. I’m talking about, it was sold out." This statement underscores the significance and the communal engagement in the wrestlers' court process.

Highlighting the gravity of being a defendant in such a scenario, The Undertaker added, “It had taken a really pretty serious turn as far as the defendants were concerned. It was one place back then as a wrestler you did not want to be. You did not want to be brought up on charges.” This reflection not only sheds light on the internal mechanisms of conflict resolution among wrestlers but also illustrates the emotional weight such proceedings could carry, with the wrestling legend revealing that tears were shed during the session.

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #undertaker #jbl #melina

