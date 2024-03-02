WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Sting's Son Shares Heartfelt Homage to His Dad Before 2024 AEW Revolution Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 02, 2024

In his last bout, Sting, alongside Darby Allin, will put the AEW tag team championships on the line against The Young Bucks at the 2024 Revolution PPV. Before the event, Sting’s son, Steven Borden, shared a homage to his father on Instagram.

“You were Sting before I was born. I’ve never known a life where the possibility of you rappelling from the rafters, diving off high objects, and Scorpion death dropping people doesn’t exist. But now that day has nearly come, and I’ve never had more respect and admiration for you than I do today. There’s too many things I could say – I don’t know how to encapsulate it all. For now I’ll just say this. You did it, Dad.

You found a way – through nearly four decades, you laid it all on the line. You stayed electric the whole way. You did that while also teaching me what it means to be a man of character, integrity, and grit. More importantly, you showed me – and you’re showing me now. Garrett, Gracie, and I have you to thank for more good than you’ll ever know. know you remember what my answer was that day as a kid in Central Park when I was asked who my hero was. The answer is still the same. I’m still convinced you’re the coolest dude to walk the planet. Now it’s time for one last ride. I’m not ready for it to be over, but I’m ready for you to enjoy the sunset. Until then, I can’t wait to watch you go do Sting things one last time. I love you Dad. Icon Forever.”

Sting commented on his son’s post with the following…

“You’ve always had a way with words. Teary eyed…”

