FOX Censors Controversial "Die Rocky Die!" Sign During WWE SmackDown Broadcast

Chants of "Die Rocky Die!" and signs were a hallmark of the Attitude Era in WWE, symbolizing fan rejection of The Rock's initial character portrayal. However, such sentiments are no longer welcome in 2024.

During the recent WWE Friday Night SmackDown in Glendale, AZ, viewers reported issues with the FOX broadcast. Those watching the live East Coast feed encountered disruptions when FOX chose to censor a "Die Rocky Die!" sign prominently displayed in front of the camera.

This sign harks back to a time when The Rock faced significant backlash from fans, leading to chants and signs of "Die Rocky Die!" and "Rocky Sucks!" as a response to his overly positive character.