WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

The Rock and Roman Reigns Issue a Tag Team Match Challenge to Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes for WWE WrestleMania 40

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 01, 2024

The Rock and Roman Reigns Issue a Tag Team Match Challenge to Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes for WWE WrestleMania 40

A significant challenge has been issued at the outset of tonight’s WWE SmackDown. The segment began with The Rock and Roman Reigns responding to Cody Rhodes' bold request for a match against The Rock before his championship bout against Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Initially dismissing Rhodes' proposition and disparaging the Arizona crowd, The Rock instead proposed a tag team battle. He suggested that he and Reigns would face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on the first night of WrestleMania 40. Furthermore, The Rock introduced a crucial condition: should Rhodes and Rollins emerge victorious, Rhodes' subsequent match with Reigns would be conducted without The Bloodline's interference. Conversely, a win for The Rock and Reigns would mean Rhodes faces Reigns under Bloodline Rules. The Rock has given Cody and Seth a deadline until next week to accept or decline this challenge.


Tags: #wwe #the rock #the bloodline #roman reigns #cody rhodes #seth rollins #wrestlemania #smackdown

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86400/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π