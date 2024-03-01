The Rock and Roman Reigns Issue a Tag Team Match Challenge to Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes for WWE WrestleMania 40

A significant challenge has been issued at the outset of tonight’s WWE SmackDown. The segment began with The Rock and Roman Reigns responding to Cody Rhodes' bold request for a match against The Rock before his championship bout against Reigns at WrestleMania 40.
Initially dismissing Rhodes' proposition and disparaging the Arizona crowd, The Rock instead proposed a tag team battle. He suggested that he and Reigns would face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on the first night of WrestleMania 40. Furthermore, The Rock introduced a crucial condition: should Rhodes and Rollins emerge victorious, Rhodes' subsequent match with Reigns would be conducted without The Bloodline's interference. Conversely, a win for The Rock and Reigns would mean Rhodes faces Reigns under Bloodline Rules. The Rock has given Cody and Seth a deadline until next week to accept or decline this challenge.
.@TheRock is UNHINGED tonight 😱#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/hmrugyFnPj— WWE (@WWE) March 2, 2024
Woah! @TheRock and The #Bloodline just challenged @CodyRhodes & @WWERollins to a Tag Team Match at #WrestleMania! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/RQjOZLxlpP— WWE (@WWE) March 2, 2024
"The Rock will do everything in his power to make sure you don't win that title"@TheRock is laying down the law 😳#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/po7FZ1UJdo— WWE (@WWE) March 2, 2024
"Roman Reigns... I acknowledge you as my Tribal Chief"@TheRock just acknowledged @WWERomanReigns 🤯#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/FGfsIhN64a— WWE (@WWE) March 2, 2024
