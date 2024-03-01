Paul “The Butcher” Vachon Passes Away at 86

The wrestling community mourns the loss of Paul “The Butcher” Vachon, a revered member of the Vachon wrestling family, who has died at 86. The news of his passing was shared by his close friend, Pat Laprade.

In a heartfelt tribute, Laprade stated, “Sad news. Paul ‘The Butcher’ Vachon died last night at the age of 86 years old. Former AWA tag team champ, Grand Prix Wrestling promoter and WWE wrestler, he had a great career and became a friend of mine over the years. My sympathies to his wife Dee and his family.”

Paul Vachon was raised in a large family, being one of thirteen siblings born to Ferdinand Vachon, a police officer in Montreal. In 1957, he took a significant step by entering the professional wrestling scene, inspired by his brother Maurice. He embraced Maurice's infamous "Mad Dog" persona, adopting a similar vicious heel style and earning the nickname "Butcher Vachon". His wrestling career spanned several major promotions, including the American Wrestling Association, World Wrestling Federation (WWE), National Wrestling Alliance, and Georgia Championship Wrestling, the latter of which would eventually evolve into WCW.

Vachon frequently formed a tag team with his brother "Mad Dog" Vachon, together capturing the AWA World Tag Team Championship.

Paul Vachon was the adoptive father to wrestler Luna Vachon. He shares familial ties with the wrestling world as the brother of Maurice and Vivian Vachon and has previously been the father-in-law to wrestlers David "Gangrel" Heath and Tom Nash. Throughout his life, Vachon has fathered six children and has entered into matrimony on four occasions.

Following his tenure in wrestling, Paul Vachon ventured into politics, aligning with the NDP. He pursued a career in public service by running for federal office in the years 1988, 1993, and 1995.

