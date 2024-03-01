WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Brand Dominates Merchandise Sales in February, Sting Comes Second

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 01, 2024

In February, AEW led the way in merchandise sales on AEWShop.com, according to data shared by Brandon Thurston from WrestleNomics.

Following closely, Sting emerged as the second-highest earner in the list provided below:

- AEW (Items in top 10 daily: 71) [reverse rank value: 7,652]

- Sting (95) [7,381]

- Bullet Club Gold (17) [2,227]

- Swerve Strickland (6) [1,531]

- Limited Edition: Sting Vs JP (21) [1,216]

- Orange Cassidy (1) [1,043]

-  Jon Moxley (0) [1,001]

- Julia Hart & Skye Blue (9) [942]

- Briscoe Brothers (11) [935]

- Sting & Darby Allin (0) [772]

#aew # sting

