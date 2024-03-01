Big Update on AEW Revolution Main Event

In two days, AEW will host their much anticipated 2024 Revolution pay-per-view.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that the marquee matchup will be Sting & Darby Allin facing off against The Young Bucks in a tag team showdown.

The lineup for Revolution has seen adjustments, notably with the Meat Madness match being deferred and replaced by an All-Star Scramble. Despite rumors of Adam Page's potential absence, he is confirmed to compete, aiming for the World Championship.

Below is the latest card for the event:

- Sting & Darby Allin (c) vs. The Young Bucks – AEW World Tag Team Titles

- Samoa Joe (c) vs. Hangman Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland – AEW World Championship

- Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Roderick Strong – International Title

- Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Bryan Danielson – Continental Crown Championship

- Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita

- Christian Cage (c) vs. Daniel Garcia – TNT Championship

- Toni Storm (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo – AEW Women’s Championship

- All-Star Scramble

- FTR vs. The Blackpool Combat Club