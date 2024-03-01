WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Big Update on AEW Revolution Main Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 01, 2024

Big Update on AEW Revolution Main Event

In two days, AEW will host their much anticipated 2024 Revolution pay-per-view.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that the marquee matchup will be Sting & Darby Allin facing off against The Young Bucks in a tag team showdown.

The lineup for Revolution has seen adjustments, notably with the Meat Madness match being deferred and replaced by an All-Star Scramble. Despite rumors of Adam Page's potential absence, he is confirmed to compete, aiming for the World Championship.

Below is the latest card for the event:

- Sting & Darby Allin (c) vs. The Young Bucks – AEW World Tag Team Titles

- Samoa Joe (c) vs. Hangman Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland – AEW World Championship

- Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Roderick Strong – International Title

- Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Bryan Danielson – Continental Crown Championship

- Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita

- Christian Cage (c) vs. Daniel Garcia – TNT Championship

- Toni Storm (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo – AEW Women’s Championship

- All-Star Scramble

- FTR vs. The Blackpool Combat Club

Sting Reveals: The Crucial Role of Darby Allin in His AEW Success Story

In an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, wrestling icon Sting shared insights into his illustrious tenure in All [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 01, 2024 09:53AM


Tags: #aew #revolution #sting

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86393/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π