Magnum TA Confirms Attendance at Sting’s Final Match at AEW Revolution

Magnum TA announced his plans to attend Sting’s final match at AEW Revolution during an episode of Straight Talk With the Boss hosted by Greg Gagne. The wrestling icon confirmed he will be present at the Sunday Pay-Per-View event, where Sting and Darby Allin will challenge the Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championships.
Magnum TA mentioned that after receiving a phone call from Tony Schiavone, he decided to make an appearance at the show. The segment featuring Magnum’s confirmation is available to watch in the clip provided.
AEW Revolution is set to be held in Greensboro, North Carolina, and will be broadcast live on Pay-Per-View.
Check out an exclusive clip from our next podcast:— Gagne & Magnum Podcast (@GagneMagnum) March 1, 2024
Some straight talk from "The Boss" himself, @TheRealMagnumTA will be attending @Sting's last match in the great wrestling city of Greensboro. Magnum is excited to be @AEW #AEWRevolution. Thanks for the call, @tonyschiavone24! pic.twitter.com/CrOtsc5iRt
