Sting Reveals: The Crucial Role of Darby Allin in His AEW Success Story

In an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, wrestling icon Sting shared insights into his illustrious tenure in All Elite Wrestling (AEW), crediting his remarkable run to his partnership with Darby Allin. As he prepares for his retirement match at AEW Revolution, Sting expressed his aspirations for the bout, aiming to leave fans in awe and further elevate the AEW brand.

Reflecting on his final showdown, Sting articulated his desire for the match to be a memorable spectacle, stating, "I want people to walk away saying, ‘How was that even possible?’ I want people to be entertained. I want to elevate AEW. I never wanted wrestling to pass me by. That’s why I wrestled the way I did. This Sunday, I’m going to wrestle a way that will make people want to save the tape."

Sting also lavished praise on his constant tag team partner throughout his AEW journey, Darby Allin. He acknowledged the pivotal role Allin has played in his success, describing their collaboration as an honor and highlighting Allin's transformation into a polished wrestling star. "I’m in good hands next to Darby. It’s been an honor to see him turn into this polished star. I’m grateful my last hurrah was with him. I didn’t teach him much about wrestling other than psychology here or there. Less is more, I taught him that. I taught him that it’s good to lose if you can lose the right way. Overall, he’s got the wrestling down. But I’ve learned so much from him. I couldn’t have been this successful without him," Sting shared.