Miro Speaks Out on His Current AEW Status and Absence from the 2024 Revolution PPV

In a recent media call leading up to AEW Revolution 2024, AEW President Tony Khan revealed significant changes to the event's lineup, particularly concerning the much-anticipated "Meat Madness" match. Originally envisioned as a multi-man scramble featuring some of the promotion's most formidable wrestlers, the match aimed to electrify the audience with high-stakes action. Khan expressed his enthusiasm for the concept, noting, "I wanted to put a lot of the big wrestlers and get the crowd fired up for a multi-man scramble, a Meat Madness match. I think the crowd would enjoy it and it would be a lot of fun." However, unforeseen circumstances have led to a pivot in plans.

The alterations stem from the unavailability of key wrestlers intended to headline the match. "Right now, Miro and Keith Lee are both out. Neither one is available, and some of our big men being out injured, I wanted to have the depth in the field to do the match I originally envisioned and people would enjoy that," Khan elaborated. This setback underscores the unpredictable nature of wrestling, where athlete health plays a pivotal role in event planning and execution.

Compounding the situation, Miro took to Twitter/X to address his absence from the ring, clarifying the timeline of his injury and recovery efforts. "I’ve been injured since September and I got medical attention in January. Sorry he wasn’t aware of it," Miro commented, shedding light on his current status. Despite the setback, Miro remained supportive of the AEW community, using his platform to promote the upcoming pay-per-view event and the final match of wrestling legend Sting, "I love @Sting! Watch his last match. Buy the PPV #AEWRevolution."