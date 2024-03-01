WWE Hopes to Secure John Cena for WrestleMania 40 Amidst Busy Acting Schedule

As the spectacle of WrestleMania 40 draws near, WWE is reportedly in talks to bring John Cena back to the grand stage. Cena, a stalwart of the wrestling world, has openly acknowledged his dwindling time in the ring, making any appearance at the event highly anticipated by fans. Last year, Cena's efforts were focused on elevating new talent, showcasing his dedication to the future of the sport by supporting wrestlers like Austin Theory, LA Knight, and Solo Sikoa at various high-profile matches, including a notable match at Crown Jewel in November against Sikoa.

The lineup for WrestleMania 40 already boasts an impressive array of talent, with headlining matches such as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch, and WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY vs. Bayley. Additionally, there's buzz around The Rock's expected participation, potentially in a tag team match or a singles bout.

Cena, meanwhile, is balancing his wrestling commitments with a burgeoning career in Hollywood. He is set to begin filming the second season of "Peacemaker" following the completion of James Gunn's Superman project. This has led to speculation about his availability for WrestleMania 40. Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer has shed some light on the situation, noting that Cena's wrestling appearance hinges on his filming schedule and the nature of any potential in-ring activity. According to Meltzer, "It’s basically up to his acting schedule and if there is something going on. If there is, he may appear but couldn’t do anything that would be deemed a risk. We were told that if he does appear, the idea is to do something fun, short and memorable and with substance."