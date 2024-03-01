Tony Khan Battles Behind-the-Scenes Issues as AEW Enters Critical Year

AEW President Tony Khan is currently confronting internal challenges, with reports of discontent surfacing among the roster regarding in-ring performances and communication breakdowns. AEW is in the midst of negotiations for a pivotal media rights agreement as AEW's existing contract with Warner Bros. Discovery is set to conclude at the end of 2024.

Wrestling Observer Live's Bryan Alvarez brought to light the growing unrest within AEW's talent pool, highlighting issues related to match outcomes and the enforcement of decisions by the management. Alvarez stated, "A lot of people are very frustrated because they don't find out the Tuesday before, like some people do. I mean, some people will know they're doing because like, there are a couple of matches usually advertised in advance. But most people are showing up the day of the show. And they find out whether they're doing anything or not. And there's very little communication. I've been hearing about this for months."

The frustration among wrestlers stems from the perceived reluctance of certain talents to accept planned outcomes, with Khan allegedly not compelling compliance, leading to last-minute changes. "Lots of people will complain, and it gets changed, which is also a big problem I hear about all the time, people don't want to do something, and Tony doesn't make him do it," Alvarez added.

Further complicating the situation is the issue of injuries and the absence of long-term planning, which has been a tradition in professional wrestling. Alvarez remarked, "There's a lot of frustration. And, you know, there's also injuries that he deals with. And no, there are not shows put together a week in advance or two weeks in advance. The days of long-term booking are gone."

Despite these challenges, the specifics of AEW's creative process and talent management remain closely guarded, with many within the industry reluctant to speak out publicly. Alvarez concluded, "People aren't going to come forward and talk about it publicly; they will someday; this is one of those things where people will say, I'm wrong now. And then, you know, someday, people are going to talk, and you'll realize that I'm actually not wrong."

As AEW navigates through this crucial period, the resolution of these internal issues could be key to its continued success and growth in the competitive world of professional wrestling.