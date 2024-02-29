WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Potential Number of AEW PPV Events in 2024 Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 29, 2024

Potential Number of AEW PPV Events in 2024 Revealed

During a promotional media call for AEW Revolution 2024, AEW President Tony Khan shared insights on the potential number of pay-per-view (PPV) events AEW plans to host this year.

Khan stated, “I could see this year being nine to ten. Nine is probably a good sweet spot. It feels like that’s about the right number. I don’t want to make a huge change or increase, but definitely, eight was incredibly successful and I don’t want to do anything totally different, but I do see an opening for nine, probably, and maybe ten. Nine feels like a great number for us, in particular when you also consider I put on three Ring of Honor streaming events annually, that puts AEW doing our nine strongest events plus the ROH’s three strongest events.”

Source: Fightful for transcription
Tags: #aew #tony khan

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86382/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π