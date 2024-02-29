Potential Number of AEW PPV Events in 2024 Revealed

During a promotional media call for AEW Revolution 2024, AEW President Tony Khan shared insights on the potential number of pay-per-view (PPV) events AEW plans to host this year.

Khan stated, “I could see this year being nine to ten. Nine is probably a good sweet spot. It feels like that’s about the right number. I don’t want to make a huge change or increase, but definitely, eight was incredibly successful and I don’t want to do anything totally different, but I do see an opening for nine, probably, and maybe ten. Nine feels like a great number for us, in particular when you also consider I put on three Ring of Honor streaming events annually, that puts AEW doing our nine strongest events plus the ROH’s three strongest events.”