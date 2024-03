AEW Anticipates Significant Boost in Media Rights for Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision

During a media call focused on promoting AEW Revolution 2024, Tony Khan, the President of AEW, shared insights on the promotion's expansion throughout 2024 and into the next year. He highlighted a significant moment for the brand with the upcoming media rights renewal for Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision, anticipating substantial financial growth.

Khan expressed confidence in this development, stating, β€œThe biggest opportunity lies in the media rights renewal, where Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision will all be getting huge, huge increases, I can say for sure. Going into that and having that confidence, I think ’25 is going to go down as the year where AEW really took the leap from being a start-up company to being the established challenger player in pro wrestling for decades to come and establishing all of that in basically five years, that was the five-year plan.”