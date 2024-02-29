AEW Anticipates Significant Boost in Media Rights for Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision

During a media call focused on promoting AEW Revolution 2024, Tony Khan, the President of AEW, shared insights on the promotion's expansion throughout 2024 and into the next year. He highlighted a significant moment for the brand with the upcoming media rights renewal for Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision, anticipating substantial financial growth.

Khan expressed confidence in this development, stating, “The biggest opportunity lies in the media rights renewal, where Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision will all be getting huge, huge increases, I can say for sure. Going into that and having that confidence, I think ’25 is going to go down as the year where AEW really took the leap from being a start-up company to being the established challenger player in pro wrestling for decades to come and establishing all of that in basically five years, that was the five-year plan.”