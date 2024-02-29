TKO CFO Discusses Future of WWE RAW Broadcasts for Late 2024

It has been previously mentioned that WWE RAW is set to transition to Netflix starting January 2025. According to sportsbusinessjournal.com, the agreement is rumored to be valued at $5 billion over a ten-year span. The current contract with USA Network is scheduled to conclude by the end of September, leaving RAW without a television platform for the final quarter of 2024.

During the Q4 earnings call for TKO, CFO Andrew Schleimer discussed the matter...

“We also intend to renew our license or find an alternate provider to carry Raw in the U.S. for the 90-day period from October 1, 2024 through December 31, 2024 before it moves to Netflix as described below. These domestic licenses together account for a very significant portion of our media segment revenues and profitability. No assurances can be provided as to the outcome of these negotiations and, if we are unable to renew existing agreements or find alternative streaming or distribution partners, our results of operations could be adversely impacted.”

“We believe Raw will be aired in the fourth quarter. We have no further information. We feel pretty positive about it.”