Possible Big Reveal: High-Profile Wrestler Anticipated at AEW Dynamite on March 6

Tony Khan announced on the AEW Revolution media call that he has something "very exciting" in store for AEW Dynamite's audience in Atlanta on March 6. This comes as the company has shifted away from a period marked by numerous backstage incidents that had previously cast a shadow over their regular broadcasts. In a bid to maintain their positive trajectory, AEW is set to introduce Mercedes Mone to its Boston audience on March 13, alongside Will Ospreay's anticipated full-time in-ring debut at Revolution, accompanied by modifications to their stage design and the general presentation of the show.

Furthermore, Khan reiterated his plans for an "exciting" surprise for the March 6th episode of Dynamite in Atlanta. For those eager for spoilers, Fightful Select has hinted at AEW's intention to bring Kazuhika Okada, a prominent figure in New Japan Pro Wrestling and arguably the most significant talent to transition to another company full-time, to the March 6th Dynamite show. Despite WWE's interest in Okada, recent developments strongly suggest his alignment with AEW, bolstered by his previous appearances on AEW TV through the partnership with NJPW.