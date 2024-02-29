WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Reason Behind AEW's Last-Minute Match Change at Revolution

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 29, 2024

In recent updates, AEW has made a significant adjustment to the lineup for this weekend's Revolution event. Originally slated to feature the highly anticipated Meat Madness match, the event will now instead showcase an All-Star Scramble Match. This alteration, as detailed by Fightful Select, stems from the addition of new components to the match and the unavailability of wrestlers previously scheduled to compete, necessitating this change.

Furthermore, Fightful Select has disclosed that the on-screen collaboration between Will Ospreay and Don Callis on AEW television is nearing its conclusion. This development indicates a shift in storytelling direction and character dynamics within AEW's programming.

Tony Khan Reveals His Vision Behind Signing Swerve Strickland to AEW

In a recent discussion with The Athletic, Tony Khan, the President and CEO of AEW, shared insights into Swerve Strickland's impactful journe [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 29, 2024 03:45PM


Tags: #aew #revolution

