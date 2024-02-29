Tony Khan Reveals His Vision Behind Signing Swerve Strickland to AEW

In a recent discussion with The Athletic, Tony Khan, the President and CEO of AEW, shared insights into Swerve Strickland's impactful journey since his AEW debut in March 2022. Here are the key points:

Tony Khan reminisced about Strickland's debut match on AEW Rampage against Tony Neese, where Chris Jericho expressed his admiration by asking, “This guy is really amazing. Where did you find him?” Khan responded, "I’ve been watching him for years. I wanted to bring him into AEW when we first launched, but he had just been signed by WWE."

Khan described Strickland as an unpredictable force within AEW, noting, “Swerve is a wildcard. We saw that Swerve is a breakout star. He won the tag team championship in his first year and went on to have a massive 2023 while being showcased as a singles star. The idea was to showcase Swerve in feature positions with the intent and belief that crowds all over the world would buy into him. I believed he’d become very popular.”

This Sunday, at the AEW Revolution event, Swerve Strickland is set to compete in a Triple Threat Match for the AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe and Hangman Page. The event, which takes place on March 3, will be hosted at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, and will be available live on pay-per-view.