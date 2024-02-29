WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Visa Crisis Disrupts AEW Plans

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 29, 2024

Recent appearances of CMLL wrestlers on AEW shows might soon be compromised due to a visa crisis.

AEW and CMLL's partnership has allowed prominent CMLL wrestlers to feature on AEW. This collaboration was expected to extend to the Forbidden Door event in 2024 with New Japan Pro Wrestling. However, a visa issue is now jeopardizing the ongoing participation of CMLL talents on AEW broadcasts, as reported by PWInsider.

PWInsider.com reports that 19 luchadors, including Volador Jr., Hechicero, and Mascara Dorada, who have been active on AEW, along with other CMLL stars, are expected to face visa problems, preventing them from competing in the U.S.

The visa issue stems from a fallout between CMLL and Texas's Full Blown Pro Wrestling, which previously facilitated U.S. visas for the wrestlers. Disagreements and a subsequent warning from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security about potential fraud allegations led to the dissolution of the relationship between Full Blown's promoter, Jerry Cadena, and CMLL on February 28th.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 29, 2024 10:07AM

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #aew #cmll

