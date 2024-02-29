Cody Rhodes is Set to Appear on Friday's WWE SmackDown

Recent reports from PW Insider indicated that Cody Rhodes, also known as the American Nightmare, was scheduled to appear on this Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown. However, there had been no official confirmation from the superstar himself until today. Cody Rhodes revealed his upcoming schedule to the WWE Universe, which includes appearances on various WWE programs. This announcement comes after Rhodes expressed his intentions on last Monday's Raw to confront the Bloodline, hinting at numerous appearances on WWE shows as he prepares for his WrestleMania 40 showdown against the Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. This match at WrestleMania serves as a rematch for Rhodes, who secured his spot after winning this year's Royal Rumble.

Additionally, there are expectations that WWE heavyweight champion Seth Rollins will make an appearance on the upcoming SmackDown episode.