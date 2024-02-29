WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Cody Rhodes is Set to Appear on Friday's WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 29, 2024

Cody Rhodes is Set to Appear on Friday's WWE SmackDown

Recent reports from PW Insider indicated that Cody Rhodes, also known as the American Nightmare, was scheduled to appear on this Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown. However, there had been no official confirmation from the superstar himself until today. Cody Rhodes revealed his upcoming schedule to the WWE Universe, which includes appearances on various WWE programs. This announcement comes after Rhodes expressed his intentions on last Monday's Raw to confront the Bloodline, hinting at numerous appearances on WWE shows as he prepares for his WrestleMania 40 showdown against the Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. This match at WrestleMania serves as a rematch for Rhodes, who secured his spot after winning this year's Royal Rumble.

Additionally, there are expectations that WWE heavyweight champion Seth Rollins will make an appearance on the upcoming SmackDown episode.


Tags: #wwe #smackdown #cody rhodes

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86374/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π