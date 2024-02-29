Trio of Episodes for VICE TV's 'Dark Side of the Ring' Season Five Unveiled

VICE TV's acclaimed series "Dark Side of the Ring" is set to make a comeback with its fifth season, featuring fresh episodes. The season kicks off with an episode dedicated to John "Earthquake" Tenta on March 5th, and will be followed by stories on Buff Bagwell and Terry Gordy.

Evan Husney and Jason Eisener are back at the helm as executive directors for this season. Season five promises to delve into the lives and careers of several wrestling icons, including:

The Sandman

Earthquake

Harley Race

Buff Bagwell

Brutus Beefcake

Chris Adams

Sensational Sherri

Terry Gordy

The event of Black Saturday

Chris Colt

The official trailer for season five is now available for viewing.