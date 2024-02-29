Trio of Episodes for VICE TV's 'Dark Side of the Ring' Season Five Unveiled

VICE TV's acclaimed series "Dark Side of the Ring" is set to make a comeback with its fifth season, featuring fresh episodes. The season kicks off with an episode dedicated to John "Earthquake" Tenta on March 5th, and will be followed by stories on Buff Bagwell and Terry Gordy.
Evan Husney and Jason Eisener are back at the helm as executive directors for this season. Season five promises to delve into the lives and careers of several wrestling icons, including:
The Sandman
Earthquake
Harley Race
Buff Bagwell
Brutus Beefcake
Chris Adams
Sensational Sherri
Terry Gordy
The event of Black Saturday
Chris Colt
The official trailer for season five is now available for viewing.
And we’re back…— Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) January 24, 2024
Season 5 premieres March 5th on @vicetv with 10 all-new episodes.
What episode are you looking
forward to the most? pic.twitter.com/09GhwTzdfw
