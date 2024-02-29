WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Trio of Episodes for VICE TV's 'Dark Side of the Ring' Season Five Unveiled

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 29, 2024

Trio of Episodes for VICE TV's 'Dark Side of the Ring' Season Five Unveiled

VICE TV's acclaimed series "Dark Side of the Ring" is set to make a comeback with its fifth season, featuring fresh episodes. The season kicks off with an episode dedicated to John "Earthquake" Tenta on March 5th, and will be followed by stories on Buff Bagwell and Terry Gordy.

Evan Husney and Jason Eisener are back at the helm as executive directors for this season. Season five promises to delve into the lives and careers of several wrestling icons, including:

The Sandman
Earthquake
Harley Race
Buff Bagwell
Brutus Beefcake
Chris Adams
Sensational Sherri
Terry Gordy
The event of Black Saturday
Chris Colt

The official trailer for season five is now available for viewing.


Tags: #vice tv #vice #dark side of the ring

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86371/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π