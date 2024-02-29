WWE Files New Ring Name Trademark

WWE has submitted a new trademark application for a ring name.

This time, the organization has sought to trademark "Saquon Shugars" on February 29, aiming for protection under the entertainment services category with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. The application includes the following description for the trademark:

“Mark For: SAQUON SHUGARS™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”