Updated AEW Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View Card

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 29, 2024

Following the latest episode of Dynamite, AEW has unveiled an updated lineup for the Revolution pay-per-view event. Scheduled for March 3rd, the event will be broadcast live on PPV. Below is the revised match card:

- For the AEW World Championship: Samoa Joe, Hangman Page, and Swerve Strickland will compete in a triple threat match.

- The AEW International Championship will see Orange Cassidy take on Roderick Strong.

- Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo will clash for the AEW Women’s World Championship.

- Eddie Kingston and Bryan Danielson are set to compete for the AEW Continental Crown Championship.

- In a Tornado Tag Team match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship, Sting & Darby Allin will face The Young Bucks.

- The AEW TNT Championship will be on the line as Christian Cage faces Daniel Garcia.

- An All-Star Scramble Match will feature Chris Jericho, Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs, Lance Archer, Hook, Brian Cage, and two more competitors to be announced.

- Will Ospreay is set to go up against Konosuke Takeshita.

- FTR will take on Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli in tag team action.