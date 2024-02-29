Updated AEW Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View Card

Following the latest episode of Dynamite, AEW has unveiled an updated lineup for the Revolution pay-per-view event. Scheduled for March 3rd, the event will be broadcast live on PPV. Below is the revised match card:
- For the AEW World Championship: Samoa Joe, Hangman Page, and Swerve Strickland will compete in a triple threat match.
- The AEW International Championship will see Orange Cassidy take on Roderick Strong.
- Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo will clash for the AEW Women’s World Championship.
- Eddie Kingston and Bryan Danielson are set to compete for the AEW Continental Crown Championship.
- In a Tornado Tag Team match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship, Sting & Darby Allin will face The Young Bucks.
- The AEW TNT Championship will be on the line as Christian Cage faces Daniel Garcia.
- An All-Star Scramble Match will feature Chris Jericho, Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs, Lance Archer, Hook, Brian Cage, and two more competitors to be announced.
- Will Ospreay is set to go up against Konosuke Takeshita.
- FTR will take on Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli in tag team action.
