Will Ospreay Declares Full-Time Commitment to AEW on Dynamite

Will Ospreay revealed during Wednesday's episode of Dynamite that h
e is now a full-time member of AEW. Making his first appearance in AEW since concluding his tenure with NJPW, Ospreay joined the Callis Family in the ring, where he also shared a handshake with Konosuke Takeshita.
The encounter between Takeshita and Ospreay hinted at brewing tension, as they engaged in a tense stare-off, drawing each other in closer whenever one attempted to step back. The moment was captured and can be viewed in the video shared below:
“The real winner after this match, will be the Don Callis Family”— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 29, 2024
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@WillOspreay | @TheDonCallis | @takesoup | @True_Willie_Hobbs pic.twitter.com/rjNdo6gF4q
