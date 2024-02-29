Will Ospreay Declares Full-Time Commitment to AEW on Dynamite

Will Ospreay revealed during Wednesday's episode of Dynamite that h

e is now a full-time member of AEW. Making his first appearance in AEW since concluding his tenure with NJPW, Ospreay joined the Callis Family in the ring, where he also shared a handshake with Konosuke Takeshita.

The encounter between Takeshita and Ospreay hinted at brewing tension, as they engaged in a tense stare-off, drawing each other in closer whenever one attempted to step back. The moment was captured and can be viewed in the video shared below: