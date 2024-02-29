New Match Announced For Tonight's AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling has added a new match to the lineup for the upcoming episode of AEW Rampage, making it a total of four scheduled bouts. Lance Archer along with The Righteous are set to compete, though their adversaries have yet to be disclosed.
Additionally, the bout featuring Magnus against Matt Sydal has been designated as a qualifier for the All-Star Scramble match at the Revolution event. The revised card includes:
- Qualifier for the All-Star 8-Man Scramble: Magnus vs. Matt Sydal
- Claudio Castagnoli takes on Rugido
- Riho battles Trish Adora
- Lance Archer & The Righteous slated for competition
Watch Friday Night #AEWRampage at 10pm ET/9pm CT on TNT!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 29, 2024
• @ClaudioCSRO v @cmll_oficial’s @rugido_luchador
• #Riho v @TrishAdora202
• @MattSydal v @Magnus_CMLL
• #TheRighteous (@NoNamexVincent @DEATHxWALKS) & @LanceHoyt in ACTION! pic.twitter.com/ajcRlUt8uW
