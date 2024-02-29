WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

New Match Announced For Tonight's AEW Rampage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 29, 2024

New Match Announced For Tonight's AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling has added a new match to the lineup for the upcoming episode of AEW Rampage, making it a total of four scheduled bouts. Lance Archer along with The Righteous are set to compete, though their adversaries have yet to be disclosed.

Additionally, the bout featuring Magnus against Matt Sydal has been designated as a qualifier for the All-Star Scramble match at the Revolution event. The revised card includes:

- Qualifier for the All-Star 8-Man Scramble: Magnus vs. Matt Sydal
- Claudio Castagnoli takes on Rugido
- Riho battles Trish Adora
- Lance Archer & The Righteous slated for competition

AEW Collision SPOILERS For 3/2/24

AEW recorded the upcoming episode of Collision set to broadcast on TNT following Dynamite, hosted at the Braun Center in Huntsville, AL. Bel [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 29, 2024 09:55AM


Tags: #aew #rampage

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86367/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π