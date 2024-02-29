WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Sting's Emotional Message to Fans Following AEW Dynamite Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 29, 2024

In an emotionally charged moment that captivated fans worldwide, Sting declared his "final" appearance on AEW Dynamite, marking the end of an era for the wrestling icon. During the February 28, 2024, edition of the show, Sting teamed up with Darby Allin for one last time in Huntsville, Alabama, with the legendary "Nature Boy" Ric Flair by his side.Following the conclusion of the show, he delivered a heartfelt speech to the audience present...

“I’m not only doing my last Dynamite. I’m doing my last Dynamite in Huntsville. I’m doing my last Dynamite with Darby Allin as my tag team partner. I’m doing my last Dynamite with ‘The Nature Boy’ Ric Flair right next to me. When you say ‘Thank you, Sting,’ thank you. Thank you, Huntsville, Alabama.

That’s the second time I’ve actually come out of the ceiling in this building. The first time, I threw the bat to Dallas Page, so there’s some good history right here. I’m glad to be back right here. What can I say after all these years? What can I say? Anything that I would say is just kind of trivial when I really mean thank you, thank you, thank you, from the bottom of my heart. I could not have done any of this without this tag team partner right here, Darby Allin. I would have never been put on the map if it wasn’t for this man right here, ‘The Nature Boy.’ I love you, Huntsville. Thank you, thank you.” 

Tags: #aew #dynamite #sting

