AEW Collision SPOILERS For 3/2/24

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

AEW recorded the upcoming episode of Collision set to broadcast on TNT following Dynamite, hosted at the Braun Center in Huntsville, AL. Below are the match outcomes provided by Pwinsider.com:

In a high-energy team clash, Christian Cage, Roderick Strong, Killswitch, and Brian Cage triumphed over Orange Cassidy, Daniel Garcia, Trent Beretta, and Hook. The victory was secured by Killswitch pinning Beretta, following a distracting interference from Nick Wayne. Post-match, The Undisputed Kingdom launched an attack on Cassidy, leading to an all-out melee, with Matt Menard heroically intervening and absorbing a chokeslam.

A heated confrontation saw Mark Briscoe and Buddy Matthews come to blows, with Briscoe escalating the violence by slamming Matthews through a table. Despite the House of Black's attempt to intervene, Briscoe wielded a chair to maintain his dominance.

In the Revolution All-Star Scramble match qualifier, Dante Martin showcased his skills by outlasting Bryan Keith and Penta El Zero Miedo in a thrilling three-way contest.

Thunder Rosa secured a win against Cassandra Golden in a display of wrestling prowess.

A tag team match saw Private Party's Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen outmaneuver Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal, thanks to a timely distraction by Jeff Jarrett which allowed Jay Lethal to land a decisive blow on Sydal.

Mariah May emerged victorious in her match against Angelica Risk, adding another win to her record.

An intense face-to-face confrontation between Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo set the stage for their upcoming Women’s Title match at Revolution, culminating in a brawl that saw May suffer a piledriver.

Wardlow's interview segment with Tony Schiavone was abruptly interrupted by Chris Jericho, leading to a verbal showdown and a surprise attack on Jericho by Powerhouse Hobbs.

The evening concluded with the Bang Bang Scissor Gang's Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Colten Gunn defeating Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver of the Dark Order in a dynamic six-man tag team match.