Fresh Match Lineup Announced for Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Tonight's AEW Dynamite serves as the final build-up to the Revolution pay-per-view this Sunday, headlined by Sting's farewell appearance on Dynamite. He teams up with Darby Allin in a Texas Tornado match against The Young Bucks at Revolution.

In addition, Hangman Page will clarify his participation at Revolution following an injury storyline last week. He's set to compete in a triple threat match against Swerve Strickland and World Heavyweight Champion Samoa Joe.

Will Ospreay makes his AEW debut tonight, having concluded his obligations with NJPW. He is scheduled to face Konosuke Takeshita at Revolution. Also, a match featuring Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli) against Eddie Kingston & FTR will take place on the episode.

AEW President Tony Khan has unveiled new matchups for tonight's show, including Chris Jericho taking on Atlantis Jr. (accompanied by Atlantis) and Kris Statlander squaring off against Skye Blue.