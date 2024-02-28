Former WWE Superstar Launches Exclusive Content Site

Emulating the trend set by wrestling luminaries like Jordynne Grace, Lacey Evans, and Mandy Rose, a former WWE star has now ventured into the realm of exclusive content.

In the aftermath of September 2023's widespread layoffs, a significant reshuffle occurred within WWE's roster—the first of its kind since Endeavor's acquisition was finalized. High-profile talents such as Dolph Ziggler, Matt Riddle, and Mustafa Ali found themselves outside the WWE umbrella, along with Emma, another notable name impacted by these cuts.

Emma, marking her return to WWE in October 2022 after a previous departure in 2017, encountered a challenging second tenure. Over the course of eleven months, the Australian wrestler was featured in merely 13 televised bouts, securing a victory in just one.

Presently recognized as Tenille Dashwood, she has declared via social media her decision to embark on a journey already chosen by several of her female peers—launching a platform for her own exclusive content.

She posted on X:

Exclusive content page now live – and it’s all about me!

https://AllAboutTenille.com

See you over there!