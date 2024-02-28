AEW to Unveil New Dynamite Logo and Stage Design

AEW is gearing up for a significant transition, highlighted by Sting's retirement celebration. The wrestling icon is scheduled for his last match at AEW Revolution on March 3 in Greensboro, NC, a location deeply ingrained in his career. Despite the departure of the legendary Sting, AEW, under Tony Khan's leadership, plans to use this moment as a springboard post-Revolution.

AEW enthusiast Drainmaker on X disclosed via Sammy Guevara's recent vlog that AEW is set to unveil a fresh logo and stage design for AEW Dynamite's Wednesday broadcasts.

The revamped AEW Dynamite logo was recently revealed in an advertisement for an upcoming Dynamite episode in Winnipeg. Andrew Zarian from the Mat Men Podcast mentioned spotting a "different color logo," suggesting there could be multiple versions of the new logo when it debuts on television.