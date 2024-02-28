WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW to Unveil New Dynamite Logo and Stage Design

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 28, 2024

AEW is gearing up for a significant transition, highlighted by Sting's retirement celebration. The wrestling icon is scheduled for his last match at AEW Revolution on March 3 in Greensboro, NC, a location deeply ingrained in his career. Despite the departure of the legendary Sting, AEW, under Tony Khan's leadership, plans to use this moment as a springboard post-Revolution.

AEW enthusiast Drainmaker on X disclosed via Sammy Guevara's recent vlog that AEW is set to unveil a fresh logo and stage design for AEW Dynamite's Wednesday broadcasts.

The revamped AEW Dynamite logo was recently revealed in an advertisement for an upcoming Dynamite episode in Winnipeg. Andrew Zarian from the Mat Men Podcast mentioned spotting a "different color logo," suggesting there could be multiple versions of the new logo when it debuts on television.


