Brian Kendrick to Lead Wrestling Seminar in Florida

Coastal Championship Wrestling has announced that Brian Kendrick, a distinguished veteran of WWE and TNA, will be conducting a wrestling seminar in Hialeah, Florida. The seminar, set for March 2nd, will offer attendees a unique opportunity to learn from one of the industry's experienced professionals.

Brian Kendrick To Host Pro Wrestling Seminar At CCW

Calling all professional wrestlers!

Get ready to take your skills to the next level with an exclusive seminar hosted by none other than the esteemed 25-year veteran, and former WWE, TNA, and ROH superstar, Brian Kendrick!

Join us on Saturday, March 2, 2024, for an afternoon filled with invaluable insights and training. Whether you’re a rookie or a seasoned pro, this seminar is designed to help you hone your craft and elevate your performance in the ring.

Here are the details:

Date: Saturday, March 2, 2024

Time: 1:00 PM

Location: Unbranded Brewing Co., Hialeah, FL

Admission is only $25 per person, and all wrestling experience levels are welcome. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to learn from one of the best in the business.

Spaces are limited, so be sure to secure your spot today by signing up HERE. We can’t wait to see you there!

Let’s train, learn, and grow together with Brian Kendrick!

