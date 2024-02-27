WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
2K Unveils WWE 2K24 Season Pass DLC Lineup: Featuring CM Punk, Jade Cargill, Pat McAfee, and More

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 27, 2024

On Monday night, 2K revealed the entire DLC roster list on their social media platforms, featuring stars like CM Punk, Jade Cargill, Pat McAfee, among others.

Discover the full Season Pass DLC schedule for WWE 2K24 below.

WWE 2K24 Season Pass Release Schedule

DLC 1: ECW Punk Pack – May 15th

– CM Punk
– Bubba Ray Dudley
– D-Von Dudley
– Sandman
– Terry Funk
MyFACTION Content: ECW Paul Heyman Manager Card, Superstar Cards

DLC 2: Post Malone & Friends Pack – June 26

– Post Malone
– Sensational Sherri
– Mosh
– Thrasher
– Honky Tonk Man
– Jimmy Hart (Manager)
MyFACTION Content: Superstar Cards

DLC 3: Pat McAfee Pack – July 24

– Pat McAfee
– Playable co-hosts – stay tuned for more info!
– MyFACTION Content: Co-Host Manager Cards, Superstar Cards

DLC 4: Global Superstars Pack – Sep 20

– Jade Cargill
– Nia Jax
– Michelle McCool
– Carlito
– Kairi Sane
– Lyra Valkyria
– Dragon Lee
– MyFACTION Content: Superstar Cards

DLC 5: WCW Pack – Nov 13

– Diamond Dallas Page
– Iron Sheik
– Mr. Perfect
– Great Muta
– Lex Luger
– MyFACTION Content: Superstar Cards


