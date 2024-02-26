WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Triple H and Shawn Michaels Hold Meeting with The CW Network Executives

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 26, 2024

Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Shawn Michaels had discussions today with executives from The CW network about the potential relocation of WWE NXT to the cable channel soon.

On Monday, both “The Game” and “The Heartbreak Kid” shared insights on social media, including photos and remarks about their meeting.

“Incredible meeting with our new friends The CW,” wrote Michaels. “Ready to change (ahem) The Game this October. #WWENXT #WeAreNXT.”

Echoing Michaels' sentiment, Triple H remarked, “If you’re familiar with DX, then you understand our history with television networks has evolved significantly...Thrilling day with Shawn Michaels and The CW team. #WWENXT is set to dominate. #WeAreNXT.”

View photos of Shawn Michaels and Triple H during their meeting with The CW executives today below.


