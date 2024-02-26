WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Wrestling World Mourns the Loss of Ole Anderson, Founding Member of The Four Horsemen

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 26, 2024

Wrestling World Mourns the Loss of Ole Anderson, Founding Member of The Four Horsemen

Ole Anderson, a founding member of The Four Horsemen and wrestling legend, has died.

Ricky Morton, a former star of the NWA, shared a tribute to Anderson, who was 81, on Instagram on Monday.

“Rest in Paradise, Ole Anderson,” Morton expressed. “You taught me so much in professional wrestling. You were tough as nails. You will be missed, my friend.”

Anderson, whose real name was Alan Robert Rogowski, made his mark in Jim Crockett Promotions in 1968, portraying Gene Anderson's brother, and together they formed the Minnesota Wrecking Crew. In 1986, Anderson joined the original lineup of The Four Horsemen alongside Flair, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, and JJ Dillon, making a significant impact in wrestling history. He also contributed to WCW's booking committee in 1990 and 1993, just before Eric Bischoff took over the company's leadership in 1994.

WWE Hall of Damer Ric Flair also shared his condolences on social media regarding Anderson's death.

“I Am Forever Thankful To Ole And Gene For Bringing Me In To Crockett Promotions As A Cousin. It Launched My Career,” Flair stated. “I Will Be Grateful Forever For You Giving Me The Opportunity To Become Who I Am Today. We Didn’t Always Agree With Each Other, But The Honest To God Truth Is You & Gene Started Me. Rest In Peace My Friend!”

 


Tags: #wwe #nwa #ole anderson #the four horsemen #ricky morton #ric flair

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86334/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π