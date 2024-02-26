Wrestling World Mourns the Loss of Ole Anderson, Founding Member of The Four Horsemen

Ole Anderson, a founding member of The Four Horsemen and wrestling legend, has died.

Ricky Morton, a former star of the NWA, shared a tribute to Anderson, who was 81, on Instagram on Monday.

“Rest in Paradise, Ole Anderson,” Morton expressed. “You taught me so much in professional wrestling. You were tough as nails. You will be missed, my friend.”

Anderson, whose real name was Alan Robert Rogowski, made his mark in Jim Crockett Promotions in 1968, portraying Gene Anderson's brother, and together they formed the Minnesota Wrecking Crew. In 1986, Anderson joined the original lineup of The Four Horsemen alongside Flair, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, and JJ Dillon, making a significant impact in wrestling history. He also contributed to WCW's booking committee in 1990 and 1993, just before Eric Bischoff took over the company's leadership in 1994.

WWE Hall of Damer Ric Flair also shared his condolences on social media regarding Anderson's death.

“I Am Forever Thankful To Ole And Gene For Bringing Me In To Crockett Promotions As A Cousin. It Launched My Career,” Flair stated. “I Will Be Grateful Forever For You Giving Me The Opportunity To Become Who I Am Today. We Didn’t Always Agree With Each Other, But The Honest To God Truth Is You & Gene Started Me. Rest In Peace My Friend!”