The Undertaker Questions the Existence of a 'Locker Room General' in Today's WWE

During a recent episode of Six Feet Under, The Undertaker discussed his views on the current WWE locker room dynamics and the presence of a leadership figure similar to the role he once held. The Undertaker admitted his visits are infrequent and he's uncertain if a singular figure exists who plays the role of locker room "general" to maintain order.

"I’m not there that often and I don’t know that there is that person. I think the whole culture has changed so much, that I think it’s kind of — I don’t know this for certain, it’s just my assumption, everything’s kind of self-policed. If there is somebody that’s kind of screwing things up, usually everybody’s got one or two people that they’re really, really, really, really close with, but I don’t know. I don’t know if they have that one person that’s willing to assemble the group and cuss them. I say that as kind of a halfway joke. I also was the first one to pat them on the back for tearing down the house. I don’t know. There could be [a designated locker room general], but I don’t know who that would be. The culture is really different. Most of the top guys all have buses and stay on their buses."