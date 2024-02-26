AEW Welcomes a New Backstage Interviewer

AEW has announced the addition of Arkady Aura to their team, where she will serve as a backstage interviewer alongside Renee Paquette and Lexy Nair. This update was confirmed by Fightful Select today.

According to the report, while Aura has been selected for the role, other candidates were also considered and may potentially join the team in the future. The exact start date for Aura has not been disclosed yet.

Feeling beyond blessed to be apart of such an incredible company. Thank you for all the love and support on this journey. This is only the beginning! 🖤#allelitewrestling pic.twitter.com/WAoMPftHrj — Arkady Aura (@arkittyy) February 26, 2024