AEW Welcomes a New Backstage Interviewer

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 26, 2024

AEW has announced the addition of Arkady Aura to their team, where she will serve as a backstage interviewer alongside Renee Paquette and Lexy Nair. This update was confirmed by Fightful Select today.

According to the report, while Aura has been selected for the role, other candidates were also considered and may potentially join the team in the future. The exact start date for Aura has not been disclosed yet.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 26, 2024 04:18PM

Source: Fightful
Tags: #aew #arkady aura

