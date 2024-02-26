Ex-Wrestler Alleges Unwanted Advances from WWE Official in the '80s

In a recent revelation, Nick Kiniski, the son of wrestling legend Gene Kiniski and a former WWE wrestler himself, has come forward with allegations of being propositioned by a WWE official during his time with the company in the late 1980s. During an episode of Pollock and Thurston, Kiniski detailed his unsettling experiences with WWF employee Terry Garvin, highlighting a troubling aspect of his tenure from 1986 to 1987.

“I won’t say what he said, but you’ll understand the meaning behind it. He says, ‘Hey Nick, let me perform oral sex on you. You can read a Playboy, and you’ll have it made for life.’ And, you know, he is my boss, he controls my boss. This is my livelihood, what I want to do. I kind of joked with him; I said, ‘Hey Terry, you know, I’m not that way. But if I ever change, you’ll be the first. I’ll let you be the first.’ We just kinda laughed it off. But he was always kind of coming up and joking, and one time, he came to my hotel room late at night, and I told him to leave. Knocked at the door.”

Kiniski recounted an incident where Garvin made an explicit proposition, suggesting Kiniski allow him to perform oral sex, with the promise of a prosperous career. Despite Kiniski's attempt to defuse the situation with humor, Garvin's advances persisted, including a late-night visit to Kiniski's hotel room, which he firmly rejected.

The confrontation escalated when Kiniski reported the harassment to Vince McMahon, hoping for resolution. However, according to Kiniski, McMahon's response was dismissive, and no substantial action was taken to address the inappropriate behavior. This incident further complicates the WWE's history, as Garvin, alongside other officials, left the company following the Ring Boy Scandal in 1992.

“I called Vince, and I said, ‘Hey, Vince, I don’t think this is right. Terry’s hitting on me. I don’t appreciate that, and I would like it to stop.’ And Vince said, ‘Oh, ok. I’ll deal with it.’ And that was it. Nothing changed. [Garvin would] still say, ‘Hey, have you thought about your proposition?’ as he walks by in the dressing room.”

“Put me in the ring. We’ll see what happens.’ Vince knew I could take care of myself, so he said, ‘No.’ I said, ‘I’m done.’ I said, ‘I’ll finish my matches,’ ‘Nope, you’re done now.’ ‘Thank you very much.’”

This is not an isolated accusation against Garvin, as Barry Orton, from the renowned Orton wrestling family, also accused him of sexual assault in the late '70s.