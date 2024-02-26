NJPW Unveils 2024 New Japan Cup Brackets, Tournament to Kickoff March 6

New Japan Pro Wrestling has unveiled the complete lineup for the NJPW New Japan Cup, including the opening round's schedule. The competition kicks off on March 6, culminating in the final battle on March 20. The lineup features:

OTA BRACKET (March 6):

YOSHI-HASHI takes on KENTA, with the victor set to challenge SANADA, who advances directly to the next round.

Shota Umino faces Jack Perry.

Toru Yano competes against Yujiro Takahashi.

KORAKUEN BRACKET (March 7):

TJP clashes with David Finlay.

Tanga Loa goes head-to-head with Great-O-Khan.

Tomohiro Ishii battles Chase Owens, with the winner moving on to face Hirooki Goto, who receives a first-round bye.

YAMANASHI BRACKET (March 8):

Hikuleo squares off against Boltin Oleg, with the winner meeting EVIL in the subsequent round.

Shingo Takagi confronts Yuya Uemura.

Callum Newman competes against Gabe Kidd.

HYOGO BRACKET (March 10):

Yota Tsuji faces Jeff Cobb.

El Phantasmo challenges Mikey Nicholls.

Taichi is pitted against Ren Narita, with the winner advancing to challenge Zack Sabre Jr., who secures a bye to the next round.