WWE Superstar Baron Corbin Clinches Silver in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Tournament

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 26, 2024

Baron Corbin achieved a silver medal finish in a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competition. The WWE sensation took to his Instagram to share that he secured the runner-up position at the Florida Jiu Jitsu World League tournament.

Corbin posted:

“Obviously not the result I wanted last night! Lost 2-0 on points in the finals. @the305mvp put it in perspective and said “You win or you learn. What did you learn?” I defn learned a few things and will get back in the Lab and work! The work is never done! @rudos_bjj already has a plan.

We all stumble and it should push us to get better. I’m taking home another gold in the next tournament. I hope the guy who beat me is there so I can get it back. Let’s go!”


