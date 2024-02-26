WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jake Roberts Critiques Rocky Johnson's Style as "Cartoonish"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 26, 2024

In the most recent installment of "The Snake Pit" featuring Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer shared insights on his experiences collaborating with Rocky Johnson in Mid-South, among other topics.

On Johnson's style in the ring, Roberts expressed a clear disapproval, stating, "It lacked… He was a cartoon guy. You know, he didn’t want to get in there and grind it out. He just wanted to get in there and play. He’s out there being flashy, and being corny, and being funny. No [it’s not my thing]. Definitely not."

When it came to their partnership in the ring, Roberts felt that their dynamic was unbalanced, explaining, "We made the best of it. You know, I went and did the hard work, and I tag him. And he’d get in there and fk it all up… just fk it up, man. Turn turn it into a goddamn cartoon."

On a personal level, Roberts found his relationship with Johnson to be lacking depth: "It was all very superficial. You know, he was one of the boys. But yeah, he was very superficial. You never got to know him."

Additionally, Roberts shared his thoughts on Ivan Kolov, whom he described in vivid terms: "Fking machine. Oh, god, yeah. He blew you up so fast, man. Oh my god, it was horrible. I remember thinking I was gonna die. He just kept coming, I could not get him off of me. And I was bumping the st out of him man, but he was right back on me. He was crazy. It was crazy how fast he was."

Source: 411Mania for transcription
