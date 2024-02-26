WWE Raw Tonight: Post-Elimination Chamber, Explosive Street Fight, and More

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 26, 2024

Tonight's WWE Raw, broadcasting live from the SAP Center in San Jose, California, will see the aftermath of the Elimination Chamber unfold.

Featured stars for tonight's event are WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

The evening's lineup includes:

- A street fight featuring The New Day’s Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods going head-to-head with Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci.

- A singles match with Sami Zayn taking on Shinsuke Nakamura.



