WWE Raw Tonight: Post-Elimination Chamber, Explosive Street Fight, and More

Tonight's WWE Raw, broadcasting live from the SAP Center in San Jose, California, will see the aftermath of the Elimination Chamber unfold.
Featured stars for tonight's event are WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.
The evening's lineup includes:
- A street fight featuring The New Day’s Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods going head-to-head with Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci.
- A singles match with Sami Zayn taking on Shinsuke Nakamura.
⚡ Randy Orton Admits He Was "Definitely Not Ready" for First World Championship
In a teaser from his forthcoming A&E Biography: Legends episode, Randy Orton reminisces about his victory over Chris Benoit at the Summe [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 26, 2024 06:22AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com