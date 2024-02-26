Lex Luger Hints at Attending Sting’s Final Match at AEW Revolution 2024

During a segment on his podcast hosted by AdFreeShows.com, Lex Luger was prompted to discuss the possibility of his presence at Sting's final match during AEW Revolution. Luger's response was thoughtful and reflective, emphasizing the depth of his relationship with Sting. He said, “You want me to answer that? Let me put it this way. I will go back to 35 years of friendship. Friendship sometimes transcends the kayfabe or workup the other and there may be ramifications or there may not. Sting was there for me at three in the morning when I had my motorcycle wreck and they wanted to cut my arm off and kind of stopped the doctors from cutting my arm off."

Luger continued, hinting at the significance of their bond and its impact on his decision-making, "So people could read into that what they want, on whether I might be at the building or not. I won’t confirm anything, but I’m just saying. I’ll leave it in that context. How’s that?"