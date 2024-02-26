Rhea Ripley Shares Touching Moment with Family After WWE Elimination Chamber Win in Australia

Rhea Ripley, after her triumphant return to Australia, where she successfully defended her championship against Nia Jax in front of her family and local fans at WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth, the WWE Women’s World Champion shared insights during a backstage digital exclusive interview with Byron Saxton at Optus Stadium.

In the conversation, Ripley, also known as “Mami,” discussed the outstanding performances of the participants in the Women’s Chamber match, and expressed how competing against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania for the title is a dream come true for her among other topics.

Regarding the effort of the competitors in the Women’s Chamber match and her anticipation of facing Becky Lynch at WrestleMania as a dream opportunity: “Everyone in the Elimination Chamber did exceptionally well. They all put up such a fantastic fight. I was watching very, very closely. I think heading into WrestleMania against Becky Lynch is a real bucket list moment. I’ve nearly knocked off everyone in the Horsewomen and Becky’s the last one. I haven’t stepped in the room with her since NXT and by Shayna Baszler, so we’ve never had a finish to our match. So I think it’s very fitting that it happens at Mania, and I hope that Becky is ready. Otherwise, her nightmares are gonna become a reality, and Mami’s gonna end up on top just like she always damn does.”

On the significance of the WWE Chamber victory and celebrating with her family as a unique heartwarming experience: “It’s hard to put into words exactly how special this is, to be honest. so taken back by the crowd reaction, actually seeing my family out there. To be completely honest, at the very end when I had that extra time to myself, I let it fully soak in. It’s funny cuz I had a weird flashback over my last match here in Australia. I defended my title then, I left champion because Mami’s always on top. I remember sitting in the middle of the ring and just soaking it all in and soaking up the crowd and just letting them in and letting them affect me in a way that I don’t really try and let them affect me. I did the same thing tonight without even meaning to and it just gave me that flashback. It was a real wholesome moment for me, it really was. I hate getting teary on camera.”