Drew McIntyre Suspects Eardrum Damage Following WWE Elimination Chamber Match in Perth

Drew McIntyre emerged triumphant in the Men's Elimination Chamber match, securing his spot for a showdown with Seth “Freakin'” Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL. In a post-match interview with Byron Saxton at the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth event held at Optus Stadium in Australia, McIntyre opened up about overcoming a potential eardrum injury during his victory.

“I can barely hear the words after getting hit in the ear so hard,” McIntyre said. “It’s fine. I said I would do whatever it takes, not just for me but for everybody else. And every superplex, every dive off the cage, every power bomb in the back of my neck was worth it. I said I’d go through any obstacle. Push Cody [Rhodes] to finish his story, that’s what the fans wanted. Push Seth [Rollins] to stop being selfish.”

McIntyre continued, “Some people are like, it’s just so you can get Seth at WrestleMania. Yeah, I just had to beat AJ Styles and I just had to put myself through hell while jet lagged, while this eardrum appears to be burst. Worth it. I did it for each and every one of you. We’re so close, so close. WrestleMania, we finish our own story and I finally get my moment.”