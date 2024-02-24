WWE Elimination Chamber Results (2/24/2024)

Featured below are complete WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth results from Friday, February 24, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone and our live coverage partner (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 4-8:30am EST.

WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER: PERTH RESULTS (2/24/2024)

The WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth Kickoff Show is live now. We shoot inside the pre-show studio where Megan Morant, Sam Roberts and Peter Rosenberg welcome us to the show.

After the three panelists welcome us to the show, they begin running down the advertised lineup for today's show. We then shoot to our first video package, which looks at the brutality of the Elimination Chamber match in general.

Backstage live, we see Byron Saxton. He talks about the feeling in the building heading into today's highly-anticipated show. We see live shots of Bianca Belair and Tiffany Stratton arriving at Optus Stadium and then a shot of fans filing into the stadium. We shoot to a quick commercial break on that note.

When we return from the break, the panelists talk about Rhea Ripley's Australian homecoming and recap some of the events from the Chamber Kickoff press event. We see the video package for the WWE Women's World Championship between Ripley and Nia Jax set for today's show.

We then shift gears to the tag title scene, where Roberts, Rosenberg and Morant talk about New Catch Republic challenging The Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championships. Roberts goes with the challengers, while Rosenberg predicts the champions to retain.

They joke about R-Truth being in Austria instead of Australia and then we see a live shot of Naomi arriving to Optus Stadium backstage. A video package airs after that to recap the WWE Superstars' time in Australia thus far leading up to today's show.

After some more video packages, we see a promo from social media featuring The Rock. He talks from backstage after his SmackDown appearance about today's show in Perth. He mentions Grayson Waller being the hometown boy and says he wants someone to tell him if Cody Rhodes or Seth Rollins talk trash.

Undisputed WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships

The Kabuki Warriors (C) vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

Following another commercial time out, we return live, this time inside Optus Stadium where Michael Cole and Corey Graves welcome us to the show. Cole wishes Graves a happy 40th birthday. Graves thanks us for getting up early. The theme for Candice LeRae and Australia's own Indi Hartwell hits and out they come for their big title opportunity.

The theme for their opposition hits and out comes The Kabuki Warriors. The Undisputed WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions make their way to the ring to a ton of boos. Asuka and Kairi Sane settle inside the squared circle and their music dies down. The ring announcer handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions for this championship opener.

Now the bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. The fans chant loud for Indi Hartwell, who kicks things off for her team, taking it to Kairi Sane, who starts things off for her team. Indi dominates the early offense and tags in Candice. The Kabuki Warriors shift the momentum in their favor and begin beating down LeRae.

Eventually Hartwell gets the hot tag and she helps shift the momentum back into the favor of the challengers. Hartwell gets Asuka down for a close two count and then hits a big dive through the ropes to knock Asuka out to the floor off the ring apron. After some more back-and-forth action, we see The Kabuki Warriors turn the tables and get the win, with Sane scoring the pin.

Winners and STILL Undisputed WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions: The Kabuki Warriors

Women's Elimination Chamber Match

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Raquel Rodriguez

After the Kickoff Show match wraps up, we shoot to a video package looking at Rules for Acknowledging the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, narrated by Paul Heyman. The video package also focuses on The Rock joining The Bloodline and the ongoing rivalry against Cody Rhodes. When that wraps up, we see the video package for the Men's Chamber match.

The video package wraps up and then we shoot to Byron Saxton, who introduces his guest at this time, LA Knight. Knight talks in a backstage interview about preparing for his first-ever Elimination Chamber match. He vows to win and go on to WrestleMania XL to capture the title. "Who's game is it? You already know ... YEAH!" he says to wrap his brief backstage interview up.

From there, we shoot back to the pre-show panelists for one final time. The trio give their thoughts on the Men's Chamber match and then wrap up the Kickoff Show. We then shift gears and head into the cold open for the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth premium live event main card. We then shoot inside Optus Stadium where Michael Cole and Corey Graves welcome us to the show.

We see some live shots of several Superstars, including Kevin Owens coming in the building with a Koala Bear on his shoulder. The ominous music plays inside the venue as the Elimination Chamber cage is slowly lowered over the ring. The Women's Elimination Chamber match will kick things off on today's PLE in Australia. It's time to find out who is going to WrestleMania XL to challenge for the WWE Women's World Championship.

The ring announcer begins the introductions for our opener as the bell sounds. He runs down the rules for the Elimination Chamber match. The theme for Bianca Belair hits first and out comes "The EST of WWE" to a big pop from the Perth crowd. She is locked inside one of the pods. Raquel Rodriguez's theme hits next and out she comes, where she too is locked inside a pod.

Next out is Tiffany Stratton to a bunch of boos. Cole proclaims it "Tiffy-Time" as she settles into a pod. Liv Morgan's theme hits next and out she comes to continue her "Liv Morgan Revenge Tour." Cole puts over Morgan as the last woman to pin Rhea Ripley in singles action. She is also the most experienced participant in today's Women's Chamber bout. She is locked in a pod and her theme dies down.

Out fifth is the first woman who will start the match off, Naomi. After she settles in the Chamber-covered ring, the other woman who will kick off this match makes her way out, as Becky Lynch's theme hits. The Australian crowd gives "The Man" a huge pop coming out. She settles inside the Chamber-covered ring as well and it's time for Naomi and Becky Lynch to start this one off. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running.

Naomi and Lynch exchange several holds and reversals. We see Naomi climb up the cage structure and grab Lynch with her legs. She essentially twerks her face-first into the cage over-and-over again. Lynch slumps down and then Naomi leaps off the cage wall and connects with a split-legged leg drop. The fans are already chanting "Tiffy-Time!" and other Tiffany Stratton-related chants.

The countdown clock appears and when it expires, we see the aerial shot over the pods with each lighting up. Finally, things stop and it is Tiffany Stratton's pod that opens up. The crowd goes absolutely bonkers for "The Center of the Universe," and it is definitely Tiffy-Time in Perth. She gets Naomi in one corner and Lynch in the other. She hits cartwheels into back-elbows to both ladies for huge pops from the crowd.

Stratton gets both Naomi and Lynch up over her shoulders at the same time in an impressive power display. Naomi ends up escaping but Stratton puts her down. She goes up for the Prettiest Moonsault Ever, but Lynch jumps up after her and hits a side-Russian leg sweep off the top-rope.

The countdown clock appears again and this time when it expires, it is Liv Morgan who enters the match in the fourth spot. She beats Stratton down early on. Lynch hits a Beck-Xploder suplex on Stratton into the cage wall. She gets the Dis-Arm-Her submission on Stratton while her arm is hanging through the cage wall.

Naomi climbs up to the top of a pod and hits a blockbuster on Morgan off the rope. Stratton rolls Naomi up and pins her to eliminate her. The countdown clock appears again and this time when it expires, Raquel Rodriguez is let out of her pod. That leaves only Bianca Belair remaining in one of the pods. Everyone but Naomi is still alive in the match. After some more action, the clock appears again and Belair is finally let out of her pod.

Belair goes to work on Stratton coming out of the gate and then follows up with big spots on Morgan and Lynch. She hits a huge delayed vertical suplex on "The Man" in an impressive power display. Stratton grabs Belair by her long ponytail. Belair spinebusters her into the mat for her efforts. Belair hits a wild tornado DDT on Rodriguez on the iron grate outside of the ring. Liv climbs onto the top of one of the pods.

Morgan hits a seated senton off the top of a pod onto Rodriguez. Lynch and Stratton end up on top of a pod. They trade shots up there and then Stratton shoves Lynch off the pod. She collides into Rodriguez on the way down. Tiffany points to her wrist and says it's Tiffy-Time before leaping off the top of a pod with a huge swanton bomb onto the other three ladies in the match for an enormous pop and "This is Awesome!" chant.

Stratton hits a rolling senton on Morgan and heads to the top-rope for the Prettiest Moonsault Ever, but Morgan pops up and cuts her off. Morgan hits her finisher on Stratton and pins her to eliminate her. The fans boo like crazy and even chant "Bullsh*t!" after realizing Tiffy-Time has ended for this evening. Rodriguez hits a big double power bomb spot in an impressive power display, but is eliminated moments later.

Belair and Lynch duke it out until Morgan comes over and slams them both face-first into the Chamber wall. Belair is launched into one of the pods by Morgan after that. Morgan hits a sunset flip into a power bomb of Belair, who she spikes on the top of her head pretty violently. Morgan hits a super-plex on Lynch. Belair goes for a 450 splash off the top rope onto Lynch, but "The Man" gets her knees up to give Belair the rough landing.

We see Belair hoist Morgan up for the K.O.D., but Morgan counters with a jaw-breaker with the knee on the way down. Lynch goes for the Man-Handle Slam, but Morgan connects with a Codebreaker on her as well. Belair knocks Morgan down and looks for the K.O.D. on Lynch, but Lynch avoids it. Morgan rolls Belair up and eliminates her. Literally two seconds later, Lynch does the same to Morgan to pick up the win. "The Man" is going to WrestleMania XL.

Winner and ADVANCING to title match at WrestleMania XL: Becky Lynch

Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championships

The Judgment Day (C) vs. New Catch Republic

After a quick commercial break, we return live inside Optus Stadium where the new theme music for the New Catch Republic duo of Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne hits. Out comes "The Big Strong Boi" and "The Bruiserweight" for their big championship opportunity. The challengers settle in the ring and their music dies down.

Now the familiar sounds of The Judgment Day's theme hits and the reigning and defending Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest make their way out for their latest title defense. They are accompanied by "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio to ensure they get booed despite their connection to Australia's own Rhea Ripley.

They settle inside the squared circle as well and their music dies down. The ring announcer handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions for the champions and the challengers. Dom-Dom ends up yanking the mic from the ring announcer and he gets nuclear heat from the Perth crowd as he tries to talk. Bate and Dunne end up throwing him out of the ring.

That gets the bell to sound to get this one started. Bate hits an exploder suplex for a huge early pin attempt. Bate and Balor kick things off for their respective teams. Balor takes over and starts to dominate on offense after the strong start from "The Big Strong Boi." Dunne ends up tagging in and he helps shift the offensive momentum back in the favor of the New Catch Republic.

An insanely loud "Dom is a wanker!" chant breaks out as Priest tags in and helps The Judgment Day take back over control of the action. Priest and Balor start to utilize frequent tags to keep a fresh man on Bate at all times. After some more back-and-forth action, we see Dunne hit the Bitter End for a super close near fall, which only didn't get a three because Dom pulled the foot under the ropes for his fellow Judgment Day member.

The referee ends up figuring out what happened and she ejects Dom-Dom from ringside for a big pop. In the chaos, we see Balor take back over control of the offense with a big sling blade. Dunne and Bate hit the Birming-Hammer double-team spot, as well as a double Tyler Driver '97 finisher for a super close near fall attempt. Dunne and Bate clubber the hell out of Priest with rapid-fire punches.

Bate and Dunne get Priest on the top-rope. They go for a double-team spot, but Priest fights back up there and hits a double South of Heaven chokeslam off the top-rope to both guys. Balor follows up with a top-rope Coup de Grace for the pin fall victory. With the win, The Judgment Day duo of Balor and Priest successfully retain their Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championships.

Winners and STILL Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Champions: The Judgment Day

The Grayson Waller Effect With Cody Rhodes & Seth "Freakin'" Rollins

After another commercial break, we shoot back inside Optus Stadium where Austin Theory is introduced. Theory is in the ring, which is set up for "The Grayson Waller Effect." Theory makes a bad joke about eating at Outback steakhouse to rile up the Australian crowd and then he gets right down to it and introduces his friend and the host of this shindig, Sydney's own Grayson Waller.

Waller comes out to a pretty good pop, but nothing insane considering they're in Australia. He heads down to the ring looking super pumped up and stops at ringside to do a "Shooey" with UFC heavyweight contender and fellow Australia, Tai Tuivasa. He gets in the ring and leads the fans in an "Aussie Aussie Aussie! Oi oi oi!" call-and-response chant. He then gets right down to business and introduces his first guest.

With that said, we hear "BURN IT DOWN!" and pyro explodes as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin'" Rollins emerges to fans singing along with his music as always. Rollins doesn't say anything after getting in the ring before Waller immediately introduces his second guest, who he blames the U.S. school system on for not being able to finish a story.

On that note, we hear the familiar sounds of the theme song for Cody Rhodes. The fans loudly sing along with his entrance tune as "The American Nightmare" emerges to pyro and heads to the ring. Cody begins, "So, Perth, what do you wanna talk about?" Before he can continue, Waller cuts him off and says this is his show, he doesn't care what Cody wants to talk about.

Waller takes a moment to acknowledge "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns and then goes on to ask Seth outright who he wants to fight at WrestleMania. Rollins responds by announcing that he is just days away from being medically cleared to return to the ring from his injury. He says whoever wins the Men's Chamber tonight doesn't stand a chance of beating him for his WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Grayson responds to Rollins' rant by simply saying, "Cool story." He then moves on to Cody and brings up how he helped blow the biggest potential WrestleMania ever between The Rock and Roman Reigns. Cody goes on to talk about The Rock and how if he were here, he'd call him "a candy-something, roody-poo-poo, something about pie." He asks what Rock calls his fans. Waller tells him, "Cody crybabies."

Cody asks if there are any Cody crybabies in the house tonight. The fans pop. Cody says Rollins made an announcement and now he wants to make one of his own. He says he's got Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40, but he wants The Rock, too. He challenges The Rock to a one-on-one match any time, any place. The fans pop big and then break out into a "Now! Now! Now!" chant.

Rollins says it's time to cut the head of the snake off. He tells Cody he respects his challenge to The Rock, but reminds him that anything involving The Bloodline is never one on one. He tells him if The Rock ever accepts that battle, just know, Cody won't be fighting that battle alone, inferring that he's got his back. Theory jumps in and tries doing the "It doesn't matter what you think!" line to Cody.

He then says, "Finally, Austin Theory has come to Perth, Australia to finish his story!" Rollins keeps laughing and pretending to like what Theory is saying. He tells Theory to take his jacket off and do the big one. He takes his jacket off and says, "If ya smell ..." only for Rollins to cut him off by attacking him. Cody hits a Cody Cutter to follow-up and then he and Rollins stare down Waller. Rollins hits a Stomp on Theory.

Rollins' theme plays. He looks at Cody and shakes Cody's hand. Cody's theme plays. Cody and Rollins start trashing "The Grayson Waller Effect" set as Waller watches on. That's how this entertaining segment wraps up. We then head into a quick commercial break.

Men's Elimination Chamber Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Kevin Owens vs. LA Knight vs. Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton

When we return from the commercial break, the ring announcer begins running down the rules for an Elimination Chamber match, as it's time for our second of two Chamber bouts at today's show. The Men's Elimination Chamber match to determine Seth "Freakin'" Rollins' challenger for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL is up next.

The theme for Kevin Owens hits first and out comes "The Prize Fighter" to a big pop. He heads inside a pod and pounds on the glass. The theme for Bobby Lashley hits next and out second comes "The All Mighty" one. He is locked in a pod. The WWE United States Champion Logan Paul is out third and locked inside of his pod. Out fourth is Randy Orton. "The Apex Predator" is locked inside of his pod after posing on top of Lashley's pod.

Starting out the match, and coming out next, are Drew McIntyre and LA Knight. "The Scottish Warrior" and "The Mega Star" kick things off for the Men's Elimination Chamber match. The bell sounds to get us started and we're officially off-and-running with our co-main event of the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth premium live event. We hear some loud "CM Punk!" chants early on, which McIntyre plays into by trying to hit a GTS on Knight.

Knight bounces Drew's head off Owens' chamber pod over-and-over-and-over again. Owens stands there and claps. The countdown clock appears and when the buzzer sounds, it is "The Prize Fighter" who emerges from his pod. Owens immediately hits a chokeslam on Knight. Michael Cole points out on commentary that Owens met with a Make-A-Wish kid this week and promised him he would hit a chokeslam in the Men's Chamber match for him.

After Owens hits some more big spots, he stops and does Randy Orton's arms out-stretched pose for another big pop from the crowd, who is eating up everything-Kevin Owens today in Perth. The clock appears again and this time when it expires, it is Bobby Lashley who is let out of his pod. "The All Mighty" immediately makes an impact, taking out any-and-everything that moves within reaching distance.

He hits a big suplex to McIntyre on the iron grates and then slaps the Hurt Lock on Knight, who eventually slams him back-first into the Chamber wall over-and-over again to free himself from Lashley's grasp. McIntyre hits a Glasgow Kiss on Lashley. The clock appears again and when it expires, Randy Orton is next to be let out of his pod. "The Apex Predator" immediately starts hitting his trademark spots one-after-the-other on Owens, Knight, McIntyre and Lashley.

The only man still remaining in a pod is the WWE United States Champion Logan Paul. Orton hits a draping DDT off the middle ropes on the iron grate and seems to hurt himself worse than his opponent. The commentators spend a lot of time focusing on Orton writhing in pain and not getting up for quite some time. "Randy Orton is seriously hurt," Cole says, as the camera cuts away and they start to focus on the action picking up between Knight and McIntyre.

After the final countdown clock appears on the screen, the buzzer sounds and it is Logan Paul who is let out of his pod. Paul can't get out of the pod, however, as Owens stops him from opening the door. Owens goes inside the pod with Paul and locks them shut inside. Owens beats the crap out of Paul and finally exits the pod. Owens yells in Paul's face and then slams him back-first into the Chamber wall. He throws him in the ring and then heads in after him.

Lashley takes Owens and throws him through one of the pods. He waits for Paul to get up and charges after him, connecting with a huge spear that puts Paul through a pod. The fans chant "Holy sh*t!" Lashley gets up and seems to hurt himself. The fans chant "Thank you, Bobby!" right as he turns around into a Claymore Kick from McIntyre. In the ring, Knight hoists Lashley up, who escapes and looks for the Hurt Lock.

Knight avoids it and Lashley walks into another Claymore Kick from McIntyre, who follows up with a quick pin fall. Lashley is eliminated. Moments later, we see AJ Styles hit the ring out of nowhere to attack LA Knight. After a lengthy attack, officials get Styles out of the Chamber just as McIntyre capitalizes on the situation by pinning Knight to eliminate him. We see Owens go wild on Paul and then he and Orton end up alone in the ring.

Owens goes for a Stunner, but Orton avoids it and connects with a RKO. He follows that up with a cover and gets the three-count. Owens is eliminated. Paul and Orton trade shots back-and-forth as McIntyre is down and recovering in the corner of the ring. Paul heads to the top-rope, but Orton cuts him off. McIntyre recovers and beats them both down. Paul climbs up on top of one of the pods and hits a picture-perfect flying cross body splash.

Logan Paul gets up and we get a close-up camera shot as he pulls brass knuckles out of his tights. He does a slow, dramatic gesture to put them on but then turns right around into a RKO out of nowhere from Orton. Orton covers Paul and pins him. Paul is eliminated. We're down to our final two.

It will either be Randy Orton or Drew McIntyre heading to "The Grandest Stage of Them All" to challenge Seth "Freakin'" Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL. Orton gets up and soaks up the crowd atmosphere and then drops down and pounds the mat, as he is entering Viper Mode. He waits for McIntyre to get up for a RKO. He goes for it but McIntyre counters with a spinebuster. McIntyre gets up first.

Drew backs into a corner and stalks Randy, waiting for him to get up. Orton starts to get up and McIntyre charges at him for a Claymore Kick, but instead, Orton just collapses. McIntyre looks down as Orton tries crawling and pulling himself up on McIntyre's body. Orton then springs to life, revealing he was playing possum.

He hits McIntyre with a RKO but then turns around and is knocked out by Logan Paul, who re-appears out of the blue with brass knucks on his hand. Drew gets the win and is headed to WrestleMania to challenge Rollins for the title. It looks like Orton and Logan Paul will be heading into a rivalry leading into WrestleMania.

Winner and ADVANCING to title match at WrestleMania XL: Drew McIntyre

WWE Women's World Championship

Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Nia Jax

It's main event time!

But first, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque makes his way out and heads down to the ring. "The Game" settles inside the squared circle and says he just wanted to take a minute to say thank you to everyone in Perth. He then announces a live attendance of 52,590 fans inside Optus Stadium for WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth.

After the brief attendance announcement segment wraps up, we head to another quick commercial break. When we return, the video package airs to tell the story leading up to our final scheduled match of the evening, which features Rhea Ripley putting her WWE Women's World Championship on-the-line against Nia Jax.

Back inside Optus Stadium, the theme for Nia Jax hits and out comes the challenger to insanely loud boos from the Perth crowd. She settles inside the squared circle and her theme music dies down. Next, we hear "THIS IS MY BRUTALITY!" and out comes the reigning and defending champion, Rhea Ripley.

The Judgment Day member and Australia's own "Mami" makes her way out looking extremely proud and on the verge of getting emotional. She makes her way down to the ring for our main event of the evening, where Ripley will defend her title against Jax, with the winner moving on to defend against Women's Chamber winner Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL.

Following the formal pre-match ring introductions for the champion and the challenger, the bell sounds and we get this one officially off-and-running. Ripley jumps off to an immediate offensive lead, as the crowd roars in the background. Jax ends up taking over shortly thereafter, and begins a lengthy run in the offensive driver's seat.

With Jax in control of the action, the pace is slowed down tremendously. Jax taunts Ripley, calling her "Mami" and trashing her verbally while slowly and arrogantly continuing to beat her down. She even taunts Ripley in front of her family, who is in attendance in the front row watching on. Ripley gets in one hope spot, but Jax takes right back over and slows her down.

Jax hits a big Samoan drop and continues to control the offensive action in this women's title tilt. Ripley tries fighting back again, but once more we see Jax beat her down and continue to taunt her in cocky fashion. Jax hoists Ripley up over her shoulders and begins climbing the ropes. She leaps off the middle rope with an avalanche Samoan drop for a near fall attempt.

We see Jax looking for the A-Nia-later spot, but Ripley counters her way out. Ripley hits a big spot that decks the challenger. She heads to the top-rope and pauses to soak in the crowd atmosphere before leaping off with a frog splash. She goes for the cover, but Jax kicks out at the count of two. Ripley fights back and looks for a Rip-Tide, but can't get Jax up.

Instead, we see Jax counter and she drops Ripley on her head, hard, on the apron. On the floor, we see Ripley tear the cover off the commentary desk. She gets ready to do something big, but Jax cuts her off and stops her. Jax slams Ripley onto the unforgiving commentary desk, which doesn't budge.

As Ripley screams in pain, Jax shows she's not done by hitting big splash that puts Ripley through the table. Back in the ring, Jax climbs up to the middle rope backwards. She hits her A-Nia-Later finisher and goes for the cover, but Ripley finds it in her to kick out before the count of three. Ripley fights back again and hits a monster super-plex off the middle rope.

The fans chant "Rhea! Rhea!" Ripley blasts Nia with a kick to the grill. She then tries for the third or fourth time in the match to hoist Jax up for her Rip-Tide finisher. This time, she is successful and connects with the Rip-Tide. She follows up with an immediate cover and scores the pin fall victory.

With the win, Ripley retains the WWE Women's World Championship and will now go on to WrestleMania XL to defend it against the woman who won the Women's Elimination Chamber match earlier tonight, "The Man" Becky Lynch. Ripley's family are shown looking proud and emotional as Ripley holds her title high in the air.

"Mami" celebrates her hard-earned victory on the ropes, posing for her home land fans. Fireworks explode behind her as the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth premium live event comes to a close on that note. We see a lengthy recap video package covering today's entire event from start-to-finish, and that's how we go off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and STILL WWE Women's World Champion: Rhea Ripley