Rhea Ripley Retains At Elimination Chamber, Lynch Awaits At Wrestlemania

Mami has ended Elimination Chamber on top.

At Elimination Chamber, in Rhea Ripley's backyard of Perth, Australia, she would put her WWE Women's World Championship on the line vs the formidable Nia Jax. The pair have been at each other's throats since late last year, when Jax made her return to WWE and targeted Ripley.

Ripley would come to the ring to the biggest ovation of the night, while Jax would receive a negative reaction despite being Australian born herself.

The match started off with Nia Jax in control, with Jax screaming at Ripley's family as she took it to the champion. Rhea would begin her strikes, using her speed and athleticism to work her way back into the match.

From that point on, the match moved to a back and forth affair that was predicted by fans. Nia would hit a Samoan Drop from the second rope, followed soon after by a frog splash from Ripley for a near fall. The pair would then move to outside the ring, where Jax would put the champion through the announce table before hitting The Annihilator but Rhea kicked out at two.

In the final stages of the match, Nia would head to the top rope, but Rhea would manage to hit a giant superplex to turn the tide. After a Riptide, she was able to put Jax down for the three count to retain her WWE Women's World Championship.

Ripley has now held her championship since WrestleMania 39, where she would defeat Charlotte Flair. Now she will move onto WrestleMania 40 with her match with 'The Man'.