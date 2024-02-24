McIntyre Punches His Ticket To Face Rollins

Seth Rollins has held the World Heavyweight Championship since it was re-introduced to WWE in May 2023. Now Rollins is heading into the tenth WrestleMania of his career and he is set to put his gold on the line in a huge match.

Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, LA Knight, and Randy Orton all qualified for the men’s Elimination Chamber match in Perth, Australia with a chance to face Rollins on the line.

Drew McIntyre and LA Knight kicked off the bout before they were joined by Kevin Owens. Lashley was the fourth man in the ring ahead of Randy Orton and Logan Paul who was brought into the match with great brutality by Kevin Owens.

Lashley was the first man eliminated and with the cage door open AJ Styles made his presence felt, smashing Knight with a steel chair over and over again. That allowed McIntyre to pin Knight to send him out of the WrestleMania running.

An RKO took Owens out of the match before Logan Paul met the same fate. It was Paul who then nailed Randy Orton with the brass knuckles which allowed Drew McIntyre to pick up the big win and book his place at WrestleMania against Seth Rollins.