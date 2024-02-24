Rollins Almost Cleared, Cody Issues Challenge

The Grayson Waller Effect came to Australia at Elimination Chamber.

Austin Theory would kick off the segment, introducing Grayson Waller, who would do a shoey with Tai Tuivasa before entering the ring. Waller would first introduce World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins who was welcomed with the entire stadium singing his song, before also introducing 'The American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes.

Early on in the segment, Rollins confirmed that he is only 'days away' from being cleared from his knee injury, stating that no matter who wins the Men's Elimination Chamber, he'll be ready for them at Elimination Chamber. Cody would begin to explain why he gave up his spot to The Rock before taking it back. Cody would then challenge The Rock to match at any time and any place. Seth would then let Cody know that he won't be fighting the battle against The Bloodline alone.

Following the declaration from Rollins, Theory would try to interrupt, hitting The Rock's greatest hits before taking a Cody Cutter and curb stomp while Grayson Waller stood by to end the segment.