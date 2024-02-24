WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Judgement Day Retains Over New Catch Republic

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Feb 24, 2024

The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) (c) vs. New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate) for the men’s tag team titles took place at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024. Here are the highlights…

Dominik Mysterio got on the mic before the match and was heavily booed. Dominik was attacked by NCR and the match officially started. The crowd started a “Dominik’s a wanker” chant.

NCR had the early momentum but then Judgment Day took control. Dominik took a cheap shot at Bate while the referee wasn’t looking. Dunne was eventually able to tag in and build momentum for his team. Dunne delivered a moonsault to the outside onto both Priest and Balor.

Bate tagged in and delivered a lengthy airplane spin to Priest. Dunne came back in and hit the bitter end to Balor but Dominik put Balor’s foot on the rope. The referee ended up ejecting Dominik from ringside.

Balor went for the coup de grace on Dunne and missed and got his fingers snapped by Dunne. Bate tagged in and nearly had Balor beat but Priest made the save. Dunne came back in and Priest was double teamed. Dunne and Bate delivered a double burning hammer to Priest but Priest kicked out.

* With Balor’s help, Priest managed to give Dunne and Bate a double south of heaven chokeslam out of the corner and then Balor pinned Dunne.

 
 
